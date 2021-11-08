Letters to Santa mailbox now installed — submit by Dec. 16 to get a reply

Edmonds’ best kept holiday secret – the Letters to Santa mailbox — is installed at 5th Avenue North and Bell Street.

The annual Letters to Santa program is coordinated by the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce, sponsored this year by one of Edmonds’ newest businesses, Bench & Board, and run by a dedicated group of local volunteers who spend dozens of hours writing and sending replies.

Each year, the popularity of the chamber’s Letters to Santa program grows. In 2020, over 1,700 letters were received and replied to – 500 more than in 2019. The mailbox is located in front of the Log Cabin Visitor’s Center in downtown Edmonds. The deadline to drop off a letter and receive a response is Thursday, Dec. 16, which is earlier this year in anticipation of potential USPS delays. Only letters with legibly written return addresses receive replies.

“We are so grateful to the group of volunteers who spend so much of their precious holiday free time responding to these letters,” said the chamber’s Alicia Moreno. “The program wouldn’t exist if not for them and the generous sponsorship of Bench & Board, which helps cover the cost of stamps and supplies. It is these individuals and businesses in our community who promote the positive, loving aspects of An Edmonds Kind of Day.”

What you need to know before dropping off a letter:

Return address must be legible on the child’s letter to receive a response.

Child’s name needs to be clearly printed or it will be addressed to “my dear friend”.

Return times may vary – even by household. The volunteer elves try to respond in the order they come in, but the elves work at different paces as their own lives allow.

To get a child’s original letter back: Include a stamped envelope with return address and a note requesting it back.

Please note: the elves do not address a child’s gift request to respect caregiver’s choices and financial situations.

Each elf creates a few original story templates for reply letters to get through the hundreds received. For more personalized responses children can ask questions, or a caregiver can sneak in a note about what the child has done that year.

Please be patient and practice kindness: This effort is run entirely by volunteers who put their free time into making it happen. They do not get paid and do it for the love of Christmas and delight.

The elves love seeing reaction photos/videos. These can be sent to alicia@edmondswa.com

This is the only mailbox run by the chamber. There may be others around town, but they are not associated with the chamber.

Sponsor Bench & Board is a veteran- and family-owned small business that opened its doors in October 2021 at 605 Main St. and features home goods, décor, art and gifts. Bench & Board is also supporting the Edmonds Food Bank this holiday season by donating a portion of the proceeds from sales of their hand-made holiday wreaths. Visit www.benchandboard.com to learn more.

In other holiday-related news, the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce announced the return of the annual Tree Lighting Ceremony, sponsored this year by Certa Farrish Law Group. The tree lighting — always the Saturday after Thanksgiving — is set for Nov. 27, with more details coming soon.