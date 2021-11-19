‘Love, Edmonds’ courtesy umbrellas are back

With the recent rainy weather, you may have noticed that the bright green Ed! umbrellas in downtown Edmonds are back. These courtesy umbrellas are available at stands around town to make walking around more comfortable during not-so-great weather. Simply grab one when you need it and return to a stand when you’re done for someone else to use.

Ed! volunteers have been stocking up the stands as fast as they can, but if you have an umbrella hiding out in your car or home, please return it when you can so the stands stay full for the next person.

The umbrella program is courtesy of the Edmonds downtown business community, managed by Ed!, the Edmonds Downtown Alliance.