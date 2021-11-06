Mayor proposing new Neighborhood City Office on Highway 99

Edmonds Mayor Mike Nelson said Friday he is proposing a location in the Aurora Marketplace Shopping Center for a new Neighborhood City Office in the Highway 99 corridor. The mayor will present his proposal to the Edmonds City Council at its Tuesday, Nov. 9 meeting.

“Bringing city services to our residents rather than requiring them to always come to us has been a goal of mine since becoming mayor,” Nelson said. “Creating a Neighborhood City Office in the historically underserved Highway 99 neighborhood serves the purpose of increased access to services, creates a community resource for residents, and allows the city to be more responsive in a variety of ways.”

The proposed location is a 1,309-square-foot space in the Aurora Marketplace shopping center where Safeway is located, at 23632 Highway 99. The space would include:

A dedicated city staff member who will answer questions about city functions and provide information about permits, parks, employment and other topics.

An office for the Edmonds Police Department’s new community engagement officer. In addition, police officers in the Highway 99 area will be able to access the workstations in the office to complete reports, access emails, take breaks, and meet with members of the public

A community court offered by the Edmonds Municipal Court from two to four times per month. An electronic court kiosk will be available in the lobby/reception area for the public to submit paperwork or access online information.

A conference room, available to accommodate community meetings and staff meetings for those working in that area.

The mayor and staff will present at the Nov. 9 council meeting the lease terms for the proposed space and will request council authorization to execute the corresponding contract. The mayor will also seek direction for one-time and ongoing costs in the 2022 budget.