Meadowdale High School Key Club hosting food drive Nov. 20

The Meadowdale High School Key Club is hosting a food drive Saturday, Nov. 20 to support the Foundation for Edmonds School District’s work with families in need.

All non-perishable food donations will go directly to students and families in the Edmonds School District. The drive will run from noon-4 p.m. Nov. 20. The community is invited to drive up to the main entrance of Meadowdale High School (6002 168th St. S.W., Lynnwood) and drop off non-perishable food donations.