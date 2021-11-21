Performances return to Wade James Theatre with ‘It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play’

In its first show since March 2020, Edmonds’ Driftwood Players return to Wade James Theatre starting Thursday, Dec. 2 with It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play.

With the Wade James stage tranformed into WBFR Radio Station in 1946, a small cast of voice personalities play all the characters from It’s a Wonderful Life? — reenacting the story of idealistic George Bailey as he considers ending his life one fateful Christmas Eve.

Directed by Craig Schieber, the play features the voice talents of Nicola Amos (Lana Sherwood), Walt Foster (Harry “Jazzbo” Heywood), Katelyn Hamilton (Sally Applewhite), Douglas Newell (Freddie Filmore), and Dan Ruiz Salvatura (Jake Laurents). Robert Quick (Foley Artist) provides all of the sound effects live on stage behind the voice actors. The design team includes Nancy Johnson (properties designer), Gwyn Skone (lighting designer), Brian Fletcher (sound designer), and Faye Mattingley (costume designer). Katie Soulé is production manager and managing director. Matthew Ircink is stage manager.

The show runs from Dec. 2-19, Thursdays-Saturdays, at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $28 General; $25 Jr/Sr/Military and are available online at www.edmondsdriftwoodplayers.org or by phone at 425-774-9600. Discounted tickets for groups of 10-plus people are also available.

Proof of full COVID-19 vaccination will be required (vaccine card, copy of card, or mobile phone photo of card) or proof of negative test results within 72 hours of performance. Masks are also required at all times. The theatre’s concessions and bar will not be open.

Edmonds Driftwood Players is a volunteer-based, non-profit community theatre with the mission to produce live theatre that entertains, enriches and engages the community. Established in 1958, it is one of the oldest operating community theatres in Washington state. The Wade James Theatre is locate at 950 Main St., Edmonds.