Poet’s Corner — The Trouble With Leprechauns, 78 Revisited, Ice Cracks

The Trouble With Leprechauns
I’m having a hard time with leprechauns
Lately
As a little kid, their stories
Lit me up with excitement
Made me laugh and wonder
And maybe feel a bit of fear
They were so funny, unusual
And strange
When my own kids were little
And thrilled by just about everything
Always rolling around on the floor
And squealing in utter delight
They loved Lucky Charms cereal on
“Saturday Daddyday”
I’d roust them from their cozy beds
Change a diaper if absolutely necessary
Carry all three in their fuzzy little sleepy suits
Plunk them down on our red-and-black-and-white checked couch
In what was truly a family room
On those precious mornings
Our small TV would light up with crazy cartoons
As we dove into our bowls
Brimming with sugary, unhealthy, delightful
Wonderfulness
All of it overseen by that goofy, musical leprechaun
Lucky
Now, years and thousands of cereal boxes later
I alone chase him, week after futile week,
My bowl ever-empty at the end of his neon rainbows
No Lucky for me in a single glittering casino
I count my wealth in millions
Of sugar-sweet Saturday morning memories
Tom Fortin
~ ~ ~ ~
78 Revisited
That’s 78 Revolutions Pour Moi
Round and round my beloved sun
Daytimes full of light and laughter
Nighttimes full of moonshine wonder
Old enough to know what 78’s were all about
Big old shellac platters
Spinning like crazy
Shiny trays magically serving up music
Not too old to welcome new twists
On bygone things
Some would call me retro
I prefer “new-fashioned”
Call it what you will
There’s a zillion newfangled things out there
Some baffling, some amusing
All of them demanding patience
So I’ll spin happily, patiently around again
Hanging on for my dear life
Keeping my balance, counting my blessings
Laughing and loving until I’m unplugged
Tom Fortin
~~~~
Ice Cracks
Ice is icky
Sleek and tricky
No matter how you slice it
Find it in your parking lot?
You got trouble
Picking your way in the dark?
No easy stroll in the park
Splat! It’s your pratfall
And you’re not laughing
Ah, but at the ice arena
That’s the scene
For ice-raised, ice-trained, ice-friendly folks
Arctic dervishes
Who love to twirl round and round
Curlers, too, who launch their sleek rocks
Then glide and sweep away like mad
All the time singing out
Complicated directions
And the hockey people? Nuts!
Slashing, icing, boarding, fighting
Mayhem on blades
Care to join them?
Do so at your peril
Tom Fortin
~ ~ ~ ~ ~
About the poet:
I’m a longtime, retired high school and community college teacher with plenty of time now for “Fooling with Words.” My active interest in creating my own poetry was launched by that Bill Moyers-titled PBS series in 1998. And lately I enjoy becoming more public with my poetic attempts.
I love my present Lynnwood/Edmonds/Sno-King life. The vibrant artistic climate surrounding us here today fills my heart — and my poetic spirit — to overflowing.
