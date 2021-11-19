Port of Edmonds Notice of Nov. 29 Public Hearing on Redistricting Plan

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

REDISTRICTING PLAN

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Port of Edmonds Commission will hold a public hearing on the proposed Redistricting Plan at its regular meeting on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021 at 7 p.m. Due to current public health concerns and associated orders, the hearing will be held via Zoom, located at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/2091238949. The public is invited to attend and all interested persons will have an opportunity to speak. Comments will be limited to 3 minutes. Comments may also be emailed to publiccomment@portofedmonds.org prior to 4 p.m. on Nov. 29, 2021 and they will be entered in the official public record.

The proposed Redistricting Plan has been prepared and is available at the Port Administration Office and on the Port’s website at www.portofedmonds.org/redistricting-plan/

The final Redistricting Plan will be approved at the Dec. 13, 2021 Commission Meeting.

