Position open on City of Edmonds Arts Commission

The City of Edmonds Arts Commission (EAC) will have a four-year term opening in 2022 for an Edmonds resident with a passion for the arts and interest in working with the cultural arts community. The deadline to submit applications is Tuesday, Nov. 23.

The arts commission is made up of seven members who serve staggered four-year terms. By ordinance, four of these positions must be filled by people professionally engaged in the arts. The current opening is a general position for a person with a strong interest and involvement in one or more arts disciplines (performing, literary, visual). The commission is particularly interested in applicants with a background in literary arts, but it is not a requirement for consideration.

Established in 1975, the commission is charged by city ordinance with “promoting the arts as an integral part of the community.” The EAC’s core programs include Public Art and Rotating Visual Art Exhibits, Summer Concerts in the Parks, the Best Book I Ever Read Poster Program for third-grade-level students, the annual Write on the Sound writers’ conference, the cultural tourism promotion award program, and community cultural planning. At present, the commission meets the first Monday of each month at 4:30 p.m. via Zoom until further notice. When recommenced, the in-person meetings will be scheduled for 6 p.m.

An individual desiring this appointment must be an Edmonds resident with an Edmonds address who can attend monthly meetings and be willing to invest the time required for “hands-on” involvement in programs and events.

The City of Edmonds embraces diversity and the EAC is committed to building a team that represents a variety of backgrounds, perspectives and skills.

The application and position description are available online. Applicants should submit their application form, a resume and a letter of interest by email to: eac@edmondswa.gov. Applications can be mailed to EAC Nominations, 700 Main St., Edmonds WA 98020. The deadline for applications to be received is Nov. 23, 2021 at 5 p.m. For more information, email frances.chapin@edmondswa.gov.