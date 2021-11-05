Prep girls soccer: Warriors’ season ends with playoff loss to Shorecrest

Members of the Edmonds-Woodway High School’s girls soccer team saw their season came to an end Thursday night with a 2-1 loss to the Shorecrest Scots in the 3A District 1 Tournament consolation bracket. The victory at Shoreline Stadium gave the Scots a berth into next week’s state tournament.

Senior Sydney Chappell scored the lone goal for Edmonds-Woodway on an assist from senior Deanna Montero Vega. Lorelei Starr and Nora Patterson each scored a goal for Shorecrest.

Shorecrest will play Ferndale in the District Tournament third-place game at 3 p.m. Saturday at Shoreline Stadium. The district championship game, featuring Shorewood vs Snohomish, is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. All four schools have already advanced to the 16-team state tournament that begins next week.

Records: Shorecrest 10-8-2; Edmonds-Woodway 10-7-2

— By Steve Willits