Public invited to take survey on downtown Edmonds streateries

The City of Edmonds is inviting Edmonds residents to participate in an online survey about the downtown’s streateries program, which since last year has permitted structures for outdoor dining to accommodate the COVID-19 pandemic.

The survey can be found at www.surveymonkey.com/r/BSQN2PN. It will be open until 8 a.m. Monday, Dec. 6.

The Edmonds City Council adopted an ordinance Dec. 15, 2020, that permits the temporary outdoor restaurant structures in on-street parking spaces. That ordinance is set to sunset on Dec. 31, but development services staff is recommending that it be extended.

The measure is set for discussion at the Nov. 23 council meeting, with a public hearing on Dec. 7.

The Washington Hospitality Association has asked the City of Edmonds to consider continuing the streateries program through summer 2022. The letter cites a number of reasons for the request, including financial hardship, reluctance of some customers to return to indoor eating, worker and supply chain issues, and continued struggles in the restaurant and hospitality industry.

In a Monday press release announcing the survey, the city stated that “streateries were intended to help restaurants by providing outdoor dining options that would continue to attract residents and visitors to downtown Edmonds and where restaurant patrons could feel more comfortable in the fresh air. The COVID pandemic is not over, and some officials expect another winter spike in cases.”

“For these reasons, the public is being asked their opinions on potential extension of the streateries program into 2022,” the press release said.

The city council will review the results of the survey, public comment, and other information presented by staff to consider whether to extend the streateries program into 2022, the city said. A city council decision anticipated at its Dec. 14 regular meeting, the city said.