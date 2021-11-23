PUD Marketplace begins offering line voltage smart thermostats

For the first time, Snohomish County PUD is offering line voltage smart thermostats to its residential customers on its PUD Marketplace. PUD customers are eligible for instant rebates on thermostats from Mysa and Sinopé, including a manufacturer discount from Mysa until Nov. 30.

Line voltage smart thermostats can be used with electric fan-forced wall heaters, baseboard heaters and radiant wall or ceiling heaters. PUD customers with electrically heated homes can receive a $50 rebate for each unit, up to five.

“Our customers have been asking for this type of connected thermostat for years, so we’re excited to be able to make it accessible on our Marketplace,” said Pam Baley, PUD Assistant General Manager of Customer and Energy Services.

The PUD Marketplace also offers instant rebates on smart thermostats from Google Nest and ecobee. Currently there is a limited-time offer of extra discounts on Google Nest thermostats through Nov. 30. For select Google Nest thermostats, the additional rebate will drop the price to as low as $24.99.

For business customers, the PUD has extended its partnership with ecobee to offer its Smart Thermostat with Voice Control for just $9, a saving of $240. The promotion lasts through Nov. 24. For more information, visit snopudsmb.com/ecobee-voice.

To shop for line voltage thermostats or take advantage of the limited-time offer on Google Nest thermostats, visit marketplace.snopud.com/tstat.