Reminder: Raffle ticket sales begin Saturday for fire truck pedal car

Just in time for the holiday season, the Edmonds-South Snohomish County Historical Society is once again raffling off a fire truck pedal car.

The raffle, which supports finding permanent storage for Edmonds’ 1938 Ford fire engine and 1925 REO fire engine, was a longtime dream of the Edmonds Fire Safety Foundation. When the foundation disbanded in 2013, the historical society took over this endeavor and each year raffle off a pedal car to one lucky winner.

Tickets are $2 each and will be sold Saturdays 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Nov. 6, 13, 20 and Dec. 4, 11, 18 on the Museum Plaza in front of the Edmonds Historical Museum at 118 5th Ave. N. Or you may contact the Edmonds Museum at info@historicedmonds.org to purchase tickets.