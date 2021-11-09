Reader view: Pay attention to the city budget — because it’s your money

Our city council is currently discussing the budget for 2022 and having a difficult time doing so. I would suggest that they’re making it more difficult for themselves than it needs to be.

Certainly, budgeting isn’t an easy process. We all struggle with it ourselves. Balancing our checkbooks, determining what we can afford to buy, knowing where and what to invest in, setting our personal priorities, all with a vision for where we want to be at some point in the future. It’s a process we all work through in one way or another. Fundamentally, planning a city budget is no different. What’s different is there are more people involved, all with different ideas and perspectives. And in this case, not rowing in the same direction. These individuals have been elected by us to represent us. Our mayor and city council. They have been entrusted with our money to improve the city for all of us.

Since we have multiple representatives with different opinions, it’s important that they work together under an umbrella of a well-defined process. I don’t believe right now that any of our elected officials can explain the budgeting process that they’re working through let alone schedule for it (I’ll come back to this later). This year, finance combined the Capital Improvement Plan with the Capital Facilities Plan into one document (CIP/CFP), which only seems to have compounded the confusion and reconciliation of the budget. I would suggest that a flowchart of the entire budgeting process be developed to help the council and the rest of us understand the process better. A process flowchart where all inputs and outputs, decision points and decision makers are identified in an interconnected manner. Some elements of the process can and should be iterative, but the flowchart should show that. It should start at the department level, where all project and budget requests are prioritized and are then sent through the budgeting process, culminating in the mayor’s signature of a council-approved budget package. Besides, once they write it down, they may determine where it’s broken. Because right now, it is broken!

Considering that this year is different than past years (words spoken at a council meeting, not mine), I believe it was owed to everyone to lay out the process beforehand, not after the fact. It has become a reactionary approach (and at times incendiary) rather than a smooth and functioning proactive process to addressing our city’s needs.

Mayor Nelson suggested in his budget message that the proposed plans and budget reflects our values. What are “our values” and vision for the city? I can’t seem to find them to determine if the budget is in alignment. At some point, we should take the time and energy to state our values and develop a vision for our community. Once we have this, then all future yearly priorities, plans and budgets should be more easily aligned to support our vision.

Without getting into the details, the mayor has proposed a budget for 2022 which is over $7 million more than expected revenues (chart attached). The council needs to have a robust discussion about this, particularly with inflationary headwinds. I’m not saying we can’t afford it – it’s a matter of priorities and fiscal responsibility. However, let’s remind them, it’s our money.

It’s evident already that the council is struggling with this proposed budget. The timeframe to approve the budget package has been accelerated considerably over previous years, giving less time for citizen input and thoughtful deliberation by councilmembers. And with a $7 million deficit-spending budget proposal to digest and understand, I would contend that we need more time, not less. For whatever reason or motivation, the council president changed the previously posted decision dates (which were aggressive in the first place) to earlier dates, which further compressed the schedule. Now we have a disconnected schedule, which seems destined to produce a budget which will not meet our needs. This is self-inflicted, and it didn’t need to be this way.

Rather than airing a laundry list of budgetary topics and budget decisions here (because there are many) I would encourage you to either tune in to an upcoming city council meeting (City Council – City of Edmonds, WA (edmondswa.gov)) or review the proposed budget (Administrative Services – City of Edmonds, WA (edmondswa.gov)). I’ll forewarn you, it’s lengthy and difficult to understand and get through, but you may just learn something that will affect you. And please reach out to our councilmembers at council@edmondswa.gov with your comments and suggestions. Remember, it’s your money!

— By Jim Ogonowski

Jim Ogonowski is an Edmonds resident.