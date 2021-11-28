Retired Edmonds Police Chief Compaan honored by state sheriffs and police chiefs association

Retired Edmonds Police Chief Al Compaan was awarded “Life Member” status by the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs (WASPC) at the group’s awards banquet Nov. 17.

Compaan retired Dec. 31, 2019 after 41 years with the Edmonds Police Department, including 12 years as chief.

According to the WASCP website, a Life Member is an individual who has rendered outstanding service to the organization and “who has distinguished themselves by deed or act on behalf of the objectives or principle of this organization.”

Compaan was nominated for the award by the police chiefs of Kennewick and Des Moines, and the Clallam County and Chelan County sheriffs.

Among the accomplishments noted were Compaan’s efforts to recruit and hire over 60% of EPD’s combined commissioned and support staff, with a particular focus making EPD more diverse; his facilitation of developing a renewed EPD mission statement and statement of core values; his work with elected officials and staff on consolidation of two 911 centers into a single Snohomish County-wide center; and his participation in various leadership roles, including service as WASPC president, as an executive board member of both the Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team (SMART) and the Snohomish Regional Drug Task Force, and board president for Victim Support Services, a non-profit that provides peer support and advocacy for victims of crime.

“I am humbled, honored and grateful for the opportunity to have served in the law enforcement profession for over 41 years,” Compaan said. “I am so grateful to the men and women of the Edmonds Police Department who supported me during my 12-plus years as their chief. I am proud of each of them.”