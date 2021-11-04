Retired Navy pilot to speak at Nov. 9 Edmonds Daybreakers Rotary meeting

The Edmonds Daybreakers Rotary Club’s Tuesday, Nov. 9 program will features a presentation by retired U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Montgomery detailing his historic controlled ditching into Subic Bay, the Philippines during the Vietnam War.

Montgomery’s 30-year Navy flying career took him over the Aleutians, Sea of Japan, Indian Ocean, South Pacific, South China Sea, Philippine Sea, Taiwan, Vietnam, Tahiti, Singapore and Hong Kong. He was the first pilot in Navy history to make a controlled ditching in the P-3 Orion aircraft.

Montgomery was pilot and plane commander of Papa Charlie Six (PC-6) when something strange and unheard of forced him and his crew of 16 down immediately after takeoff. He was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross for his handling of the unprecedented emergency.

His presentation will include slides of the interior of the wreckage together with detailed descriptions by crew members of what they experienced and what the accident investigators and engineers determined.

Montgomery served as commanding cfficer of Naval Reserve Patrol Squadron 69 at NAS Whidbey from June 1984 to December 1985, followed by several other reserve commands before retiring in 1996 with 30 years service.

The presentation is open to the public. The Nov. 9 meeting will start at 7:30 a.m. at the Edmonds Waterfront Center, with the program beginning at 8 a.m. Seating is limited, so RSVP by email to 247EventsNW@gmail.com and be sure to wear a mask. Breakfast is free for visitors and is $15 for Rotarians.