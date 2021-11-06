Salmon on the move in local creeks

Both coho and chum salmon are moving up the creeks in Edmonds. Students from Edmonds-Woodway and Meadowdale high schools, who have volunteered to survey Shell Creek and Lunds Gulch Creek (in Meadowdale Beach Park) since mid-October, are now seeing chum salmon in the cleaner gravel spawning areas in these creeks, said Edmonds Stream Team Leader Joe Scordino. Streamside residents have been helping students find the salmon by reporting salmon sightings and the splashing noises only a large salmon can make in the creek.
The public may have an opportunity to see the migrating chum salmon in the newly excavated estuary in Meadowdale Park. The entire Park will soon be opening to the public again when the restoration work pauses for the winter. Check the Snohomish County website at: www.snohomishcountywa.gov/2710/Meadowdale-Beach-Park-and-Estuary-Restor for information on the restoration project and the opening for the public to access the lower portion of the park and beach.
