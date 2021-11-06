Salmon on the move in local creeks

Both coho and chum salmon are moving up the creeks in Edmonds. Students from Edmonds-Woodway and Meadowdale high schools, who have volunteered to survey Shell Creek and Lunds Gulch Creek (in Meadowdale Beach Park) since mid-October, are now seeing chum salmon in the cleaner gravel spawning areas in these creeks, said Edmonds Stream Team Leader Joe Scordino. Streamside residents have been helping students find the salmon by reporting salmon sightings and the splashing noises only a large salmon can make in the creek.