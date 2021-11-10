Save the date: Edmonds Diversity Film Series continues Nov. 20 with two films

The Edmonds Diversity Film Series continues on Saturday, Nov. 20 with a screening of two films.

Honor Thy Mother is a documentary of the untold stories of the “Indipino” (Filipino-Indian) community on Bainbridge Island. Local filmmaker Lucy Ostrander will be present. The film is 31 minutes, unrated.

The second film is Glwa: Resurgence of the Ocean-Going Canoe – a story of tribal canoe journeys, from the perspective of the Heiltsuk Nation and its youth who paddle to Nisqually. On the journey, they connect with other Nations and the sea, developing confidence, a sense of pride, and a deep understanding of their Indigenous culture. This film is 46 minutes and is unrated.

The movies are free to the public and are screened starting at noon at the Edmonds Theater, 415 Main St., an ADA-accessible facility.

With a break for the holidays in December, the Diversity Film Series picks up again in the new year with the following films in 2022:

Jan. 15, 2022: Dolores – Rebel. Activist. Feminist. Mother. Dolores Huerta bucks 1950s gender conventions by starting the country’s first farm workers union alongside Cesar Chavez. Starting as a struggle for racial and labor justice, it soon becomes a fight for gender equality within the same union she is eventually forced to leave. Dolores emerges with a vision that connects her new-found feminism with racial and class justice. 1 hour 26 minutes, ages 13-plus

Feb. 19, 2022: In Our Mothers’ Gardens celebrates the strength and resiliency of Black women and Black families through the complex, and oftentimes humorous, relationship between mothers and daughters. 1 hour 22 minutes, mature audiences

March 19, 2022: Americanish, a movie that invites viewers into the homes and lives of three marriage-age South Asian women as they navigate the often-turbulent waters of romance, culture, career and family, delving into the complexity of both honoring and breaking from cultural traditions. 1 hour 31. minutes, ages 13-plus

April 16, 2022: This Changes Everything – An investigative look and analysis of the under-representation of women in Hollywood, featuring accounts from well-known actors, executives and artists in the Industry. 1 hour 36 minutes, mature audiences.

More detailed information about the films, including full synopses and movie trailers, is available at diversity.edmondswa.gov.

The Edmonds Diversity Film Series is sponsored by Rick Steves’ Europe, the Edmonds Theater, the Edmonds Center for the Arts, and the Edmonds Diversity Commission.