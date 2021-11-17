Save the date: Edmonds Waterfront Center hosting blood drive in December

Bloodworks is hosting a blood drive at the Edmonds Waterfront Center during four days in December.
The demand for blood remains at an all-time high for the Pacific Northwest and the supply needs to keep up.
Bloodworks will be at the Edmonds Waterfront Center, 220 Railroad Ave., on Dec 9, 10, 13 and 14.
To book an appointment ,visit bloodworksnw.org
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.