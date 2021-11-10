Scene in Edmonds: Along the waterfront Posted: November 10, 2021 31 A cormorant stretches its wings against the backdrop of the Olympic Mountains. The high tide almost reaches the concrete blocks of the harbor wall. Lake Stevens residents Drew and Brayden came to Edmonds to try their luck catching some crab. They are using a bit of salmon they caught as bait. The USS Nimitz passes by. Scenes captured by photographer Julia Wiese along the Edmonds waterfront Tuesday.
