Scene in Edmonds: Bird in a bubble

Michael Lowell was taking photos near the Edmonds Waterfront Center Monday when he saw a resident eagle perched on a piling. “While photographing the eagle, along came large bubbles,” Lowell said. Looking toward Olympic Beach, he spotted the Bubble Man entertaining beach visitors. “I waited for a few bubbles to come by and was lucky to captured one large bubble surrounding the eagle,” he said.
