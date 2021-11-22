Scene in Edmonds: Getting a boost at Waterfront Center

The Edmonds Waterfront Center’s Monday morning pop-up COVID-19 vaccine booster clinic saw a steady stream of customers Monday morning, a joint effort of the Waterfront Center and Seattle Visiting Nurses Association.

The clinic was prepared to give out more than 100 Moderna boosters to eligible recipients, and 93 doses were delivered, Waterfront Center CEO Daniel Johnson said.

“Seattle Visiting Nurses are so great to work with,” Johnson said. “We’ll be partnering with them again over the next several weeks to offer additional clinics here at the center, and will be spreading the word to the community with a link to the appointment website. While we try to have extra doses for drop-ins, it’s always best to register first to make sure we hold your dose for you.”

The clinics are open to all, and not limited to Edmonds Waterfront Center members. The waterfront center will announce the dates of future booster clinics when they become available.

— Photos courtesy Daniel Johnson