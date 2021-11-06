Scene in Edmonds: Holiday market returns for another season

The Edmonds Holiday Market is back, with more than 70 vendors offering craft booths, late-season produce, fresh meat and seafood, flowers, wine and coffee tasting, and a selection of hot and tasty street food to please every palette.

The morning rain and wind of opening day soon gave way to partly sunny skies, and the aisles were filled to capacity with shoppers searching for that one-of-a-kind gift for special someone – or themselves.

Located along 5th Avenue South between Main Street and Centennial Plaza and up Bell Street to 6th Avenue, the Holiday Market will operate from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on five more Saturdays: Nov. 13 and 20, and Dec. 4, 11 and 18, skipping the Thanksgiving weekend Saturday, Nov. 27.

Check the Holiday Market Facebook Page for updates and special announcements from vendors about what’s new at their stalls.

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel