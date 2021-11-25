Scene in Edmonds: Ribbon cut for Edmonds Civic Roundtable

Among those cutting the ribbon, from left: Nancy Ekrem (Edmonds Chamber past chair), Carl Zapora (Edmonds Civic Roundtable vice chair), Neil Tibbott (Edmonds City Councilmember-elect), Dave Earling (former Edmonds mayor), Jay Grant (Edmonds Port Commissioner-elect and ECR Secretary-Treasurer), Edmonds Police Chief Michelle Bennett, Tom Mesaros (ECR Chair), Roger Pence, Will Chen (Edmonds City Councilmember/Edmonds Chamber), Barbara Kindness (Edmonds Chamber), Jim Blakeway (Edmonds Chamber), Richard Bologna (Edmonds Chamber), Anne Penney (Edmonds Chamber 2nd vice chair), Marina Udodik (ECR assistant secretary-treasurer)

The Edmonds Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony this week for the Edmonds Civic Roundtable (ECR), a 501c3 organization founded in April 2021. The organization describes itself as an independent, non-partisan and nonprofit 501c3 organization made up of people throughout Edmonds. “We strive to provide balanced and objective information to our residents, media, elected and appointed officials and other stakeholders in our community to assist in making informed decisions with a focus on the public safety, fiscal, social, infrastructure, and environmental issues that impact daily lives in Edmonds,” the group said in the ribbon-cutting announcement. “We do this work through research, public testimony, position papers, correspondence, and articles through media, public workshops, and forums.”

 

 

  2. Seems like many members of this group are already people who report to officials in Edmonds, were there opportunities made for regular Edmonds citizens to be part of this round table? What about people of color or diverse economic backgrounds who can bring a fresh perspective?

