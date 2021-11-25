Scene in Edmonds: Ribbon cut for Edmonds Civic Roundtable

The Edmonds Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony this week for the Edmonds Civic Roundtable (ECR), a 501c3 organization founded in April 2021. The organization describes itself as an independent, non-partisan and nonprofit 501c3 organization made up of people throughout Edmonds. “We strive to provide balanced and objective information to our residents, media, elected and appointed officials and other stakeholders in our community to assist in making informed decisions with a focus on the public safety, fiscal, social, infrastructure, and environmental issues that impact daily lives in Edmonds,” the group said in the ribbon-cutting announcement. “We do this work through research, public testimony, position papers, correspondence, and articles through media, public workshops, and forums.”