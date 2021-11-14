Scene in Edmonds: Waterfront Center hosts lunch for veterans

They started arriving early. More than 60 veterans and several family members enjoyed a free bowl of seafood chowder, bread and dessert at the Edmonds Waterfront Centeron Veterans Day, served by staff and volunteers. The event was sponsored by the Waterfront Center and Feedme Hospitality.

I was humbled as veterans from different eras stood and shared personal stories from missions and tours of duty that crossed the globe and spanned eight decades.

Michael Reagan talked about his service in Vietnam and how the loss of his friend in battle led him on a life’s journey to draw 8,000 portraits of fallen soldiers. In 2015 he received the Citizen Before Self Honor Medal, presented by the Congressional Medal of Honor Foundation, for his work.

In his dress uniform, Tennis De Jong spoke of the thousands of miles traveled each year to personally deliver Michael Regan’s portraits to the families of fallen soldiers across the nation.

Even more stories where shared across the table. One veteran told me about fighting in WWII. In the final days of the war, he met his future wife. She died three weeks ago. They were married 70 years.

To all who attended and to our wonderful volunteers — Paige Johnson, Jennifer Plaisance and Wendy Charbeneau — we say thank you!

— By Daniel Johnson, CEO, Edmonds Waterfront Center