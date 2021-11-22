Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office looking for armed robbery suspect

Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office detectives said Monday they are seeking the public’s help in locating 22-year-old Ronell Latroy Mitchell. He is suspected of robbing a convenience store in unincorporated Lynnwood at gunpoint Sept. 29. He is also wanted by the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office for a separate robbery investigation.
Mitchell is described as 6 feet tall, 170 lbs, with brown eyes and black hair. He is known to frequent Everett, Tacoma and South King County.
If you have any information on Ronell Mitchell’s whereabouts, contact Detective Matt Barker at matthew.barker@snoco.org and reference case #2021-128745. Those who want to remain anonymous can submit a tip to the tip line at 425-388-3845, or to www.CrimeStoppers.com or by using the P3Tips app.
