South County Fire offers checklist to help deck the halls safely

As the holiday season gets underway, South County Fire offers this checklist to help you deck the halls safely:

Replace strings of lights if cords are worn, broken or have loose light bulb connections.

Check indoor/outdoor use ratings for lights. Follow manufacturer’s instructions on the maximum number of light strands to connect.

Use clips, not nails, to hang lights so cords do not get damaged.

Use a sturdy ladder or step stool for hard-to-reach spots. Maintain three points of contact when climbing a ladder — two hands and foot or two feet and a hand.

Place the Christmas tree at least 3 feet from any heat source, like fireplaces, radiators, heat vents, or candles. Make sure the tree is not blocking an exit. Add water to the tree stand daily.

Keep lit candles away from decorations and anything that can burn. Better yet, use battery-powered, flameless candles. More than one third of home decoration fires are started by candles, according to the National Fire Protection Association.

Before leaving your home or going to bed, make sure all candles are out and turn off all light strings and decorations.

Free winter home safety class on Dec. 8

Learn more about winter home and fire safety in South County Fire’s free, 1-hour online class on Dec. 8, 6-7 p.m. Register in advance at www.southsnofire.org/ firesafety .

South County Fire also offers free online classes on ACT first aid, child safety and CPR, child car seats, disaster preparedness and aging in place. Learn more at www.southsnofire.org/classes.

Classes are presented using Zoom. New users can contact South County Fire Outreach for assistance, 425-320-5800, outreach@southsnofire.org.