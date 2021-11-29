South County Fire offers checklist to help deck the halls safely

As the holiday season gets underway, South County Fire offers this checklist to help you deck the halls safely:
- Replace strings of lights if cords are worn, broken or have loose light bulb connections.
- Check indoor/outdoor use ratings for lights. Follow manufacturer’s instructions on the maximum number of light strands to connect.
- Use clips, not nails, to hang lights so cords do not get damaged.
- Use a sturdy ladder or step stool for hard-to-reach spots. Maintain three points of contact when climbing a ladder — two hands and foot or two feet and a hand.
- Place the Christmas tree at least 3 feet from any heat source, like fireplaces, radiators, heat vents, or candles. Make sure the tree is not blocking an exit. Add water to the tree stand daily.
- Keep lit candles away from decorations and anything that can burn. Better yet, use battery-powered, flameless candles. More than one third of home decoration fires are started by candles, according to the National Fire Protection Association.
- Before leaving your home or going to bed, make sure all candles are out and turn off all light strings and decorations.
Free winter home safety class on Dec. 8
Learn more about winter home and fire safety in South County Fire’s free, 1-hour online class on Dec. 8, 6-7 p.m. Register in advance at www.southsnofire.org/firesafety.
South County Fire also offers free online classes on ACT first aid, child safety and CPR, child car seats, disaster preparedness and aging in place. Learn more at www.southsnofire.org/classes.
Classes are presented using Zoom. New users can contact South County Fire Outreach for assistance, 425-320-5800, outreach@southsnofire.org.
