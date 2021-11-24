South County Fire updates commissioner election districts

New fire election district boundaries have been unanimously approved by the South County Fire Board of Commissioners to balance population based on the latest federal census counts as required by law.

The regional fire authority (RFA) is governed by a board of seven fire commissioners: two elected at-large and five elected from commissioner districts. South County Fire hired an independent consultant to draft the redistricting plan. A public hearing on the proposal was held during the board’s Nov. 16 regular meeting held via Zoom.

A map of the updated districts is posted on the South County Fire website, www.southsnofire.org. Roads and geographical features were used as boundaries wherever possible. The RFA Plan adopted by voters in 2017 requires at least two election districts must include a portion of the City of Lynnwood. Three of the proposed districts meet this requirement.

Commissioner districts are for election purposes only. These districts will not change or impact 911 responses or the delivery of fire and emergency services.

The election districts do not include the cities of Brier, Edmonds and Mountlake Terrace. These cities contract with South County Fire to provide emergency services but are not part of the regional fire authority.