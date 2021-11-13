Sponsor spotlight: 10 toolbox essentials for small home repairs

The joys of homeownership are numerous, from providing comfort for you and your family to building up equity in your financial profile. If you are a new home owner, it is important to be ready to encounter home repairs. Fortunately, not all home repairs require the help of a professional or come with a big price tag. With the right tools, you can take on small home repairs. Here are 10 essential toolkit items to help you tackle home projects and maintenance.

Screwdrivers. Cabinets, door knobs, shelving or just about any area of your home has screws. Two types of screwdrivers are generally needed for home repairs: a Philips, which has a tiny cross in the middle and a flathead, which has a single slot at the top. If you’re interested a purchasing a few more, tiny screwdrivers are helpful in eyeglass or small electronic repairs.

Hammer. Need to give something a good whack? Experts suggest purchasing a medium-weight hammer since it is the most versatile from hanging picture frames to repairing loose boards on your deck.

Tape measure. If you’re putting up curtains or figuring out where furniture can fit in your home, a tape measure is a must have. You may want to consider a tape measure with a locking and retracting mechanism to hold the tape steady. A 25-foot tape measure is common for most small home projects.

Pliers. This tool is ideal for grasping difficult items that need to be pulled or turned especially in small, hard-to-reach places. Consider purchasing at least two that are two different sizes, such as 8-inch needle-nose pliers and 10-inch groove-joint pliers.

Level. To ensure your household items are straight and perfectly aligned you will need to add a level to your toolbox. This device can come in handy when your hanging pictures or need to drill holes in a perfect line.

Wrench. Make sure to purchase an adjustable wrench that can easily transform its size to tackle any type of nut or bolt in your home.

Flashlight. Proper illumination will help you navigate do-it-yourself projects in dark crevasses or in poorly lit spaces. If your power goes out, you’ll need this handy tool to find your way around your home.

Hardware. If you’re assembling furniture or working on just about any small home repair, it’s good to have extra nails and screws available. You may want to start off with a pre-packaged assortment of hardware to be prepared for any project.

Tape. Adhesive is ideal for quick fixes. Experts recommend having at least four types of tape handy for repairs: duct, painters, electrical and plumbers.

Utility knife. Sometimes using scissors isn’t ideal. A sharp-edge knife can be used to cut wallpaper, shave wood or open boxes. With a utility knife, the blade is stored within the handle, so you won’t get cut by accident.

For more information about home repairs or renovations contact the professionals at Irons Brothers Construction, Inc. www.ironsbc.com

— By Joseph Irons, Irons Brothers Construction, Inc.