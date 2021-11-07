Sponsor spotlight: Clothes For Kids needs your help to serve students in need

The 2021-2022 school year is off to a great start! Clothes For Kids opened this school year on Aug. 2 and has already provided over 2,600 complete school wardrobes to local students. Appointments are booking about a week in advance, and they are on pace to serve more students this year than last.

After providing over 2,000 wardrobes since August, Clothes For Kids is definitely feeling a strain on their inventory. This inventory shortage has been compounded by a few COVID-related factors:

No lost and found for two years: Generally, Clothes For Kids picks up the lost and found clothing from over 50 local schools, adding hundreds of coats, jackets, sweaters, and sweatshirts to their inventory. Unfortunately, the lack of lost and found has created a huge gap in their inventory this year. Increased cost of goods: Nearly all the items normally purchased for the school wardrobe program are more expensive right now that they were last year, and the clearance deals that they’ve relied on in the past are much harder to find. Shipping delays: When Clothes For Kids does find affordable clothing to purchase, it is taking two to three weeks for that clothing to arrive at the shop.

Hopefully all these issues will resolve as the year goes on, but in the meantime, Clothes For Kids is reaching out to the community that has funded, celebrated, volunteered at, and advocated for them for the past 37 years! While so many things are in flux due to COVID, their mission of empowering local students for success in school remains crystal clear. That’s why Clothes For Kids is asking everyone to consider helping them continue their work in Snohomish and King counties by becoming a monthly donor.

Setting up a monthly donation is the simplest and most effective way to support Clothes For Kids as they adapt to ever-changing circumstances due to COVID-19. Click the following link to support local students today: https://loom.ly/EEOjLp4

Not ready to become a monthly donor right now? You can still help out by giving a one-time gift or by sharing this article.

Please visit our website, www.clothesforkids.org, to learn more about the Clothes For Kids school wardrobe program and how you can support local students.

Clothes For Kids

16725 – 52nd Ave. West, Suite B

Lynnwood, WA 98037

Phone: 425-741-6500

Email: office@clothesforkids.org

Website: clothesforkids.org

Facebook: www.facebook.com/clothesforkids

Instagram: www.instagram.com/clothesforkidssc