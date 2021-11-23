Sponsor spotlight: Ready…Set…It’s Edmonds Shopping Season!

Just as the days are getting shorter, the Edmonds Holiday season is launching to make spirits bright! Celebrating the holidays in Edmonds has become a beloved tradition for families throughout our region. This year our businesses are ready to welcome shoppers and diners with open arms and a bounty of gift giving options. So let’s kick things off with a first peek of what’s ho-ho-happening in Downtown Edmonds!

Ornament Stroll

Shop local this season and receive a complementary holiday ornament with your $40+ purchase at participating businesses! Shop at over 23 Downtown Edmonds businesses and you will receive a festive and unique ornament perfect to add to your own holiday décor or to use for gift giving.

Make your way through downtown and visit these businesses between Nov. 26 and Dec. 5: with a limited supply and each business offering something different, this is a great holiday treasure hunt! Can you collect them all?

There is a limit one per customer at each location and they are only available while supplies last, so go get collecting! When you add one to your collection use #edmondsholidays to share your goodies on social media.

Participating Businesses:

Anchor Chic

ARTspot

Bench & Board

Bodyworks Massage

Comstock Jewelers

crow

Driftwood Modern

Edmonds Bookshop

Edmonds Vitamins & Herbs

FIELD

Gallery North

Garden Gear & Gallery

Glazed & Amazed

House Wares

Pear Tree Consignment

Pelindaba Lavender

Rebekah’s Boutique

Rogue

Santa Fe Mexican Grill & Cantina

Soaring Heart Natural Beds

The Basement Salon

The Refinery Salon

A Bounty of Shopping Options…all Downtown

Our downtown businesses are all stocked up and ready for you to shop local this season!

Downtown merchants have everything you need to round out your gift giving and holiday shopping. From our multitude of boutiques with clothes and accessories for all styles to specialty retailers offering art, teas, home décor, jewelry, items for the garden, kitchen products, and wine, you can find it in Downtown Edmonds.

Sound Styles has a great selection of festive dresses perfect for upcoming holiday festivities. Rogue has cozy sweaters in stock along with an impressive inventory of accessories and jewelry including lines from local makers.

For the little ones in your life, stop by Little Bipsy. They have a brand new collection of coordinating cozy weather accessories in holiday colors.

Want to deck out your home or holiday table? The Wooden Spoon and HOUSEwares are full of beautiful options to suit your style. And C’est la Vie is the place to go for those hard to shop for folks on your list.

If you want to gift something handmade, take a look at the upcoming classes at Glazed and Amazed.

For people looking to gift experiences, consider gift cards to any of our fantastic food and drink purveyors, or tickets to performances at ECA, and even workshops and classes to explore your creativity.

Cole Art Studio offers a variety of art classes to sharpen your technique or try your hand at something new. There are in person classes as well as online classes and participants receive a 10% discount at neighboring supply store ARTspot.

As you take in the sights and shop for the perfect gifts, make a pit stop to fuel up or unwind at our local restaurants, pubs, and lounges. Many places have covered and heated outdoor seating options for the cooler weather. Seasonal menus offer delicious takeout options, too.

Look for our next holiday article which will feature the annual Edmonds Gift Guide chock full of details on must-have items for everyone on your list!

Edmonds Holiday Market

The annual Edmonds Holiday Market is back and starts its limited run on Saturday, November 6th and runs 11/13, 11/20, 12/4, 12/11 and 12/18 from 10am to 3pm. The market is held outdoors on Fifth Avenue between City Hall and the Edmonds Historical Museum. In addition to hitting all your tried-and-true downtown shops, there are lots of opportunities to pick up goodies and find that perfect gift made by over 50 local artisans and craftspeople!

Be in the Know

Visit EdmondsHolidays.com throughout the season to know everything going on this season. And for more information about all of the wonderful businesses in Downtown Edmonds, visit EdmondsDowntown.org.

— By Kelsey Foster