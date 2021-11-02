Sweet news: Citrus fundraiser to benefit EWHS Music Boosters, Edmonds Food Bank

The Edmonds-Woodway High School Music Boosters has launched a fundraiser designed to benefit the high school’s music program and the Edmonds Food Bank.

The fundraiser brings fresh citrus fruit directly from a farm in California to Edmonds residents. You can purchase a 20-pound box of oranges, grapefruit or clementines — or a mix of all of them. The fruit will be available for pickup in mid-December.

The fruit is delivered quickly after harvesting and has a longer shelf life than fruit bought in a grocery store, and pricing is either at par or below grocery store prices. For example, a 20-pound box contains about 44 oranges and will last up to two weeks if stored at room temperature, and up to four weeks if refrigerated. “For a family of four, that’s a juicy orange — and a load of vitamin C — for everyone for 10 days,” notes Tiina Freeman, EWHS Music Boosters president.

Convenient online ordering is available now through Nov. 14. The date and time of fruit pickup at Edmonds-Woodway High School will be announced soon.

The order website includes options for personal orders as well as donations to the Edmonds Food Bank. The Music Boosters encourages supporters to include a box of fruit for the Edmonds Food Bank when placing a personal order to help our neighbors in need. A volunteer from the Edmonds Food Bank will be present during fruit pickup, and Music Boosters will coordinate all purchases designated as food bank donations to them.

In the first four days of the fundraiser, the Music Boosters have secured 300 pounds of fruit for the Edmonds Food Bank.

Pricing

California navel oranges – $28

Grapefruit – $28

Clementines – $38

Mixed box – $32