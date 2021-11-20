Republic Services, which provides garbage pickup and waste recycling for the City of Lynnwood and much of the City of Edmonds, offers the following tips for reducing your household waste on Thanksgiving. (We’ve also included the Republic Services flyer in case you want to print it out for your refrigerator.)

Menu plan: The meal is typically the star of the show on Thanksgiving. Decrease food waste by using the same ingredients for multiple recipes. Try to cook according to the portion size for your guests.

Buy sustainable to-go boxes: For leftovers, send your guests home with extra food in compostable to-go boxes or glass containers instead of polystyrene foam.

Break out the fine china: Or whatever non-disposable dishware you have. Polystyrene and food-soiled materials aren’t recyclable.

Repurpose leftovers: Save your table scarps for the compost cart. If you have usable leftovers, feature them in new recipes.

Visit RecyclingSimplified.com and RepublicServices.com for more information.