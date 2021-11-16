Transgender Day of Remembrance event scheduled for Nov. 20

A Transgender Day of Remembrance event is set for 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20 at St. Hilda St. Patrick Episcopal Church, 15224 52nd Ave. W., Edmonds.

According to a publicity flyer, the event is designed to “celebrate the lives of transgender people lost to hate and bring together the community to support love, inclusiveness, diversity and. understanding.”

While the event is in-person, masks are required at all times.