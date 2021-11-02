Try Hockey for Free Day Nov. 6 at MLT’s Olympicview Arena

Seattle Junior Hockey is sponsoring a Try Hockey For Free Day for kids ages 4-9 this Saturday, Nov. 6 from 8:15 – 9:30 a.m. at Olympicview Arena, 22202 – 70th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace.

This program introduces new kids to the sport of hockey and is a joint effort between USA Hockey, the National Hockey League and NHL member clubs.

If you have access to equipment, please bring it. If you do not have any equipment, you will need to bring:

– A loose-fitting pair of sweatpants or snow pants

– A pair of gloves (they don’t need to be hockey gloves — mittens are fine)

– A helmet

Skates and a limited amount of equipment available borrow.

You can register at Try Hockey for Free.