U.S. Rep Larsen to host veterans telephone town hall Thursday  

U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen will host a live telephone town hall Thursday, Nov. 4 on issues facing Northwest Washington veterans and their families. Leaders from VA Puget Sound and the Seattle-area VA Office will join Larsen to hear veterans’ concerns and help answer questions about benefits available to veterans and their families.

At 5:15 p.m. Thursday, veterans and the general public are welcome to dial into the telephone town hall at 855-962-0954 or listen to a live-stream at larsen.house.gov/live.

A senior member of the House Armed Services Committee, Larsen said he is committeed to ensuring women and men who served in the U.S. military have access to the resources and services they need. In 2019, Larsen held six veterans forums across the Second Congrssional District in Marysville, Burlington, Oak Harbor, Bellingham, Lynnwood and Friday Harbor. Larsen encourages any veteran who lives in Washington’s Second Congressional District and needs assistance to contact his Everett office at 425-252-3188.