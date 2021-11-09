Verdant accepting health grant applications through Nov. 19

Community groups and organizations are invited to apply to the Verdant Health Commission for grants that are focused on the health needs of residents in South Snohomish County. Applications can be submitted through Friday, Nov. 19 at 5 p.m.

For the first time, all grant applications will be accepted using a web-based Grant Portal, available through Verdant’s website. Although the submission process has changed, the criteria has not. Proposals will be considered that meet the priority areas identified by Verdant’s Board of Commissioners, which include: access to health care (including behavioral health, medical, and dental), childhood obesity, food security, helping people gain and sustain housing, other education and prevention, and supporting seniors.

The proposals also must support residents of Verdant’s service area, which includes Brier, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace, Woodway, and portions of Bothell and unincorporated Snohomish County.

Interested applicants can view additional materials and a recording of the question-and-answer session that was open to the public last month.

This grant funding opportunity is the final application period of 2021, with information about 2022 opportunities coming at the start of the year.

Verdant’s Director of Community Impact & Grantmaking Zoe Reese is available to answer questions or discuss ideas that organizations are considering. To reach Zoe, email zoe.reese@verdanthealth.org or call 425-582-8572.