Veterans distributing ‘Buddy Poppies’ at grocery stores this weekend

With Veterans Day coming up Nov. 11, Edmonds Post 8870 of Veterans of Foreign Wars will be passing out “Buddy Poppies” from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at local grocery stores this Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 5-6.

The locations are the Edmonds QFC store at Westgate, the QFC on Mukilteo Speedway and Town & Country Market in Mill Creek.The combat veterans will be offering passersby a small replica of a poppy and inviting them to wear it as a reminder of the sacrifices made by war veterans. While the poppies are free, people choose to leave donations anyway, which are used to support veterans in many ways: Holiday gifts for residents of local veterans homes, temporary housing for families of hospitalized veterans, placing wreathes on veterans’ graves, and many more activities.