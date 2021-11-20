VFW Post 8870 collecting toys at Teri’s Toybox

Edmonds VFW Post 8870 has once again arranged to collect toys at Teri’s Toybox (420 Main St. in downtown Edmonds) to benefit the Edmonds Food Bank’s Toy Shop program for families in need. The VFW has placed a decorated and labeled box where donations can be deposited.

“We encourage all VFW members and friends to drop by the store, purchase a toy and drop it in the box (unwrapped),” said VFW member Mike Denton.

The VFW will collect the toys periodically between now and the pre-Christmas deadline, and deliver them to the United Methodist Church, where the Edmonds Food Bank distributes toys.

“This was a very successful drive last year, which we hope to repeat,” Denton said. “Many thanks to Teri Soelter and her staff for supporting this worthy cause with us.”