Welcome to Downtown Edmonds sign installed along Hwy 104; unveiling set for mid-December

The new Highway 104 sign will remained covered until landscaping work is complete. (Photo courtesy City of Edmonds)

Many driving into downtown Edmonds have noticed that the new Welcome to Downtown Edmonds sign has officially been installed, but the city says it will remain covered until site work is completed.

The remaining work includes installation of irrigation and plants and final landscaping. The sign will be unveiled in mid-December once entire project is complete, the city said.

The rendering of the new sign, which features original artwork by Edmonds’ Andy Eccleshall. (Rendering courtesy City of Edmonds)

“The park maintenance crew has done a wonderful job designing and constructing this project,” said Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Director Angie Feser. “Their passion for this project has ensured that it is both economical and representative of our beautiful community.”

The new sign, chosen after an extensive public process, was originally supposed to be installed in fall 2020. It replaces the aging Welcome to Downtown Edmonds sign that has been greeting motorists approaching downtown from State Route 104 for more than 40 years.

 

