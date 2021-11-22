Welcome to our new sponsor: Kita Events, Bridal & Formal Wear

Here’s a sneak peak of a local business that is emerging from the pandemic with a whole new business model. Along with their specialty-event services, they have added a completely new set of offerings.

Krista Larrison of Kita Events, Bridal & Formal Wear is opening a formal wear shop in Edmonds and is in the middle of remodeling.

“We are still providing and offering the same amazing event planning services,” Krista says, “and want to let you know that response time may be delayed a bit as we are spending much of the day getting the shop ready with fresh paint, flooring, racks and inventory.”

As always, if you need immediate assistance with event planning, Krista invites you to call or text the mobile phone at 206-405-0776. “We look forward to planning your next big celebration and to inviting you to ours!” she says.