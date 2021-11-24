With focus on protecting planet, Edmonds native opens Twisted Bramble floral studio

Edmonds native Meghan Campbell has opened Twisted Bramble, a home-based floral studio that specializes in weddings, events and funerals.

“I was born and raised here in Edmonds and moved back last year to begin my business,” Campbell said. “All of my family lives here and my family has been doing business in Edmonds since the ’50s. I love Edmonds, and I wouldn’t want to start a business in any other community.

Campbell explained that she had a pandemic career change– “I wasn’t happy with what I was doing and where I was, so I took the extra time to think about what I wanted to do. I chose floristry, not just because I love flowers, but I love working with my hands, planning logistics, and connecting with nature. Floristry checked all the boxes for me.”

She began working at FIELD in downtown Edmonds, where she “continued to fall in love with floristry and the vibrancy of Edmonds. For the month of September, I took an intensive floral design course in England to further equip me as I set out to start my own business. I launched Twisted Bramble in September 2021.

Campbell said she’s not a retail florist, so doesn’t take orders for day-of deliveries. “Being a good steward of our planet is a huge part of my ethos,” she said. “I never use floral foam as it is toxic to our bodies and planet; instead I use reusable and compostable mechanics so that many of my designs are completely biodegradable.

“All of my flowers are sourced from the Pacific Northwest, and I love to celebrate what nature is offering us in each season with my designs,” she continued. “I love creating huge, dramatic installations for weddings, but I equally enjoy putting the same effort and passion into an intimate funeral arrangement.”

On Dec. 4, Campbell will be hosting holiday workshops at downtown Edmonds’ Red Barn on 5th Avenue South, where attendees can learn to make a festive wreath or garland made of fresh, local greens that will be 100% compostable when the holidays are over. The wreath workshop will run from 10 a.m. to noon and 7 to 9 p.m. ($95 per person) and the garland workshop from 2 to 4:30 p.m. ($115 per person).

There will be treats from Sugar Belle Bakery and hot cocoa from Retreat Drinks. In addition there will be 15-minute family photo sessions exclusively for special needs/foster/adoptive families offered by Fort Vanity. Sign up ahead of time here. The Cottage Community Bakery will be selling fresh breads and pastries in the morning and Flyin’ Taco will be out front in the afternoon and evening.

You can learn more about Twisted Bramble at www.twistedbramble.com. Contact Campbell directly at meghan@twistedbramble.com