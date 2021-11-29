Woman injured after being hit by vehicle in downtown Edmonds Saturday

A Mill Creek woman suffered a possible broken arm after she was struck by a vehicle around 6:30 p.m. in a downtown Edmonds crosswalk Saturday, Nov. 27.

According to Edmonds Acting Assistant Police Chief Josh McClure, the woman and a friend had just left a restaurant and were walking north on 5th Avenue South. The two were crossing the street at 5th and Walnut Street when one of them was struck in the crosswalk by a northbound vehicle as it turned left from 5th Avenue onto Walnut.

The vehicle’s driver, a Bothell woman, told police she didn’t see the pedestrians in the crosswalk.

The Mill Creek woman was transported by ambulance to Swedish Edmonds Hospital.

Because there were no third-party witnesses to the incident, police were unable to determine who was at fault based on conditions at scene, McClure said. As a result, no citations were issued.