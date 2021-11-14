Woodway Town Council to meet Nov. 15

The Town of Woodway Council will meet remotely at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 15. Among the items on the agenda:

You can see the full agenda here.

Prior to the 6 p.m. meeting, the council will meet at 5:15 p.m. to go over the results of Woodway’s recently completed 2019-20 state audit. The public is invited to listen in.

The council meetings will be held virtually via Microsoft Teams with the option of calling in via telephone. Click here to access the Teams meeting. To call into the meeting, dial +1 321-209-6411. If you’re asked to enter a meeting ID, it is 787 634 771#.