4th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. tribute Jan. 17 at Edmonds Center for Arts

Sean Goode, executive director of restorative justice nonprofit Choose 180, will be the featured storyteller during the fourth annual tribute to Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. — Inspiring a Beloved Community in Song, Spoken Word and Dance — at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 17, at Edmonds Center for the Arts.

With a theme this year of “If I Can Help Somebody,” the 4th annual tribute to Dr. King is presented by the Lift Every Voice Legacy (LEVL) in partnership with the Edmonds Center for the Arts. General admission tickets are $15; $5 for students; with an $18 price if purchased on the day of the event. Information and tickets are vailable through the ECA Box Office at 425-275-9595 or online.

Major funding is provided by the Hazel Miller Foundation.

From 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Jan. 17, A Beloved Community — Morning Program will feature activities and performances for children and families at the Edmonds Waterfront Center, a first-time venue for this event. Admission to the morning program is free.

Both morning and evening programs are designed to inspire Dr. King’s vision of a Beloved Community – a local living environment free of hatred, injustice and poverty. Featured speaker Sean Goode has dedicated his life to “helping somebody” and coaching others to do the same because he, too, is the product of helping hands.

Goode’s organization, Choose 180, has turned around the lives of thousands of juvenile and young adult offenders toward becoming purposeful and productive citizens in their community.

“In earnest, this platform that I get to stand on is one that’s been lifted up by many people,” Goode said. “People who have spoken into my life, people who have poured into my life, people who prayed over me, believed in me and created the space for me to serve the community in this way.”

Evening performers include Pacific Northwest renowned gospel, R&B and jazz vocalist Josephine Howell and her band; Barclay Shelton Dance Centre and PRICEarts Dance Company. Seattle theologian Dr. Brian Bantum will help set the stage with the story of Dr. King’s last sermon on Feb. 4, 1968, at Greater Everett MLK Celebration Ensemble also will be featured in the program for the first time.

Donnie Griffin, LEVL’s founding principal, call this year’s event an “inoculation against a ‘pandemic’ of mental fatigue and social ambivalence. Dr. King gave us the perfect prescription to rise above the growing divide between one political side and the other, the vaxed and unvaxed, the masked and the unmasked, lifestyle needs in urban American versus those in rural American, the wealthy and the less wealthy,” Griffin said. “Dr. King invites us to ‘serve somebody’ – the new definition of greatness — and to be a ‘drum major for justice, peace and righteousness.’ It’s something we all can do.”