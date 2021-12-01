$795K lottery prize sold in Mountlake Terrace expires next week

Someone living in Mountlake Terrace or nearby might have a substantial Washington Lottery prize to claim, but time is running out. A winning Hit 5 ticket worth $795,000 that was purchased at the Goodies Food convenience store remains unclaimed, and the prize expires next week.

Lottery officials are urging people to check their tickets before it’s too late. Any players hoping to collect the winnings must do so before the lottery’s regional offices close at 5 p.m. on Dec. 8, 2021

Washington’s Lottery has regional offices located in Everett, Federal Way, Olympia, Spokane and Yakima that are open to the public to claim prizes Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Winners with prizes up to $100,000 who cannot travel to one of these locations are encouraged to mail in their winning tickets to claim their prize. Those with winning tickets for $100,000 or more are instructed to call the nearest Washington Lottery office in order to schedule an appointment to make a safe and secure in-person claim.

There are currently more than $2 million in unclaimed lottery winnings that will be expiring in the coming months. That includes a total of 23 unclaimed prizes each worth at least $10,000 — one of which is a large Powerball jackpot prize valued at $1 million. The full list of unclaimed prizes for Washington’s Lottery can be found here.

A winning Match 4 ticket worth $10,000 that was sold in Mill Creek is also among those unclaimed prizes, although the last day to claim that payout isn’t until March 26, 2022.

Winning players have 180 days from the drawing date to claim their prize. If the player won with a Scratch ticket, they have 180 days from the last day of ticket sales to claim their prize.

By law, prizes that aren’t claimed are placed into a reserve account and each June that surplus is then transferred to the Washington Opportunity Pathways Account (WOPA), which helps subsidize education in Washington. The WOPA assists residents with paying college tuition and supports early childhood education programs throughout the state.

The Goodies Food convenience store where the winning ticket was bought is located at 4804 212th St. S.W. in Mountlake Terrace.

— By Nathan Blackwell