After rash of residential burglaries in Perrinville, police advise public to report anything suspicious

Edmonds police are reporting a rash of residential burglaries in the Perrinville neighborhood during the past six weeks, and they encourage the public to call 911 if they see anything suspicious.

“Most victims are gone just a short time and return to find that they have been victimized,” police said via a Facebook post Wednesday. Entry is almost always gained through a rear or side window, with window screens often removed and exterior lights disabled, police said.

Most burglaries have occurred between 4-8 p.m. and the suspect is likely hopping fences to get to the next victim’s residence. People are advised to secure their homes, and check their lights and security cameras.

Edmonds’ Acting Assistant Chief Josh McClure said the burglaries are similar to those that occurred in Edmonds’ Chase Lake and Five Corners neighborhoods in 2019. “We want people to keep their eyes peeled and report what they are seeing,” McClure said.

