Applications now open for Lynnwood Rotary Club college scholarships

The Rotary Club of Lynnwood is accepting applications for scholarships for students pursuing educational programs at a university or college, community college, or a vocational-technical institution.
Submit the completed application both electronically and as a hard copy (either hand-delivered or mailed) to:
Sue Venable
Scholarship Chair
842 Cedar St.
Edmonds, WA 98020
The Rotary Club usually awards about 10 scholarships ranging from $500 to $6,000. The application deadine is March 15, 2022.
