Architectural Design Board to hold public hearing Jan. 5 on 24-unit downtown apartment building

The City of Edmonds Architectural Design Board will hold a public hearing next week on a proposal for a new 24-unit apartment building at 6th and Main Street.

The meeting will be held via Zoom at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5

Architect Phillip Frisk, representing property owner GBH Holdings, submitted a design review application for the building, which would be located at 605/611 Main Street. The proposal includes 24 parking spaces provided below the building. The project site contains 9,889 square feet across two parcels and the current buildings on the parcels would be demolished to make room for the apartment building. A subsequent lot line adjustment would be necessary to combine the two parcels into a single lot for construction of the apartment building.

The Architectural Design Board (ADB) review and public hearing is the first phase of a two-phase public hearing process. The ADB provides design review guidance during Phase 1 of the process and will issue a decision following a public hearing in phase 2, which will be set at the Jan. 5 meeting.

You can access the Zoom meeting here.

Meeting ID: 9536 0544 929. Password: 818962

Call into the meeting by dialing: 253-215-8782.

The complete meeting agenda is here.