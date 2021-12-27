As freezing weather continues, crews working 24/7 to keep Edmonds roads clear

As frigid temperatures continue in the Puget Sound region, City of Edmonds public works employees are busy around the clock to keep the city’s priority travel routes passable.

Public works crews “have been running 24/7,” said City Street/Storms Manager Tod Moles, adding that plow trucks, sanders and anti-ice vehicles are being deployed. “We will continue on 24 hours until it (the cold weather) breaks,” he said, with crews remaining on priority routes “for the foreseeable future.”

As of Monday morning, “all of our major priority routes remain open at this time,” Moles said. (You can see the city’s snow removal map here .)

Moles encourages residents to stay home “if they don’t have the proper equipment on their vehicles,” noting that the weather forecast “will have us in this freeze condition for a few days.”

Due to unsafe driving conditions, local garbage collection services were canceled Monday.

Sound Disposal, which serves the Edmonds Bowl area, said it was canceling waste pickup services for Monday due to inclement weather. And Republic Services also has canceled service for all of its Western Washington routes.

Due to icy conditions, Edmonds College said it would continue operating remotely Tuesday, Dec. 28, with all in-person services and activities are canceled.

For those seeking datytime shelter from the cold weather, St. Alban’s Episcopal Church’s Parish Center will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. this week. The church is located at 21405 82nd Pl. W. in Edmonds’ Five Corners neighborhood.

And for overnight shelter, South Snohomish County’s Emergency Cold Weather shelter is located in Lynnwood and opens on nights with temperatures below 34 degrees. There are three pick-up locations in South Snohomish County. More information can be found at www.WeAllBelong.org.