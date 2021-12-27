As freezing weather continues, crews working 24/7 to keep Edmonds roads clear

Due to unsafe driving conditions, local garbage collection services were canceled Monday.
Sound Disposal, which serves the Edmonds Bowl area, said it was canceling waste pickup services for Monday due to inclement weather. And Republic Services also has canceled service for all of its Western Washington routes.
Due to icy conditions, Edmonds College said it would continue operating remotely Tuesday, Dec. 28, with all in-person services and activities are canceled.
For those seeking datytime shelter from the cold weather, St. Alban’s Episcopal Church’s Parish Center will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. this week. The church is located at 21405 82nd Pl. W. in Edmonds’ Five Corners neighborhood.
And for overnight shelter, South Snohomish County’s Emergency Cold Weather shelter is located in Lynnwood and opens on nights with temperatures below 34 degrees. There are three pick-up locations in South Snohomish County. More information can be found at www.WeAllBelong.org.
Thank you Edmonds Public Works department for working so hard keeping our roads clear. Much appreciated.