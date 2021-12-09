‘Baby Buck’ from Edmonds-based Buck Academy earns blue ribbon

Baby Buck, by Dustin and Febyolla Goss of Edmonds-based Buck Academy, received a blue ribbon from Old Schoolhouse® Magazine, the trade magazine for homeschool educators. It was named the most favorite book for preschoolers in the year 2021.
The authors have written and illustrated a variety of children’s books on the subject of money, — how to spend it, save it, and invest it.
